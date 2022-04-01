Kendall Jenner was seen ‘shopping for a $100K custom Land Rover’ after Kardashian fans slammed the model for ‘flaunting her wealth’

KENDALL Jenner was spotted shopping for a flashy new set of wheels at a California car dealership, smiling after closing the deal.

The model has been criticized for being conspicuous with her wealth, as have many members of her famous family.

On Thursday, Kendall was seen at a car dealership in Sherman Oaks, California.

He was wearing an oversized black sweatshirt and black and green pants with a pair of Converse Chuck Taylors on his feet.

Her reddish-orange hair hung loosely around her shoulders in light, natural waves.

Kendall wore thin, dark glasses over her eyes.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was at the dealership to buy a Land Rover Defender X.

The car retails for over $96k.

Kendall has come under fire from fans for “flaunting” her wealth, recently showing off a pair of expensive Balenciaga boots and sunglasses.

She has not responded to the controversy.

Kendall also recently found herself at the center of a slightly different drama.

PHOTOSHOP FRENZY

The reality star was criticized for allegedly retouching photos of herself at an Oscar party on Sunday.

Eagle-eyed Instagrammers noted that while it was subtle, there was a difference between the photos Kendall posted of the party and others that surfaced online.

Beauty False, and the Instagram account that points to photo edits from celebrities and influencers, noticed the difference.

Fans and the account noted that Kendall’s nose looked smaller and her lips fuller in the photos she posted.

Reddit users were quick to jump into the drama and blast Kendall.

A thread titled “Nice IG page. It reminds us that we are in a virtual reality…” saw several fans crowding the star.

“The subtlety is what makes it more insidious than an obvious Photoshop to me. The slight lift of her lip and the thinning of her nose are very minor, but overall they make a big difference to my eyes. It definitely looks cool either way and at first glance you can’t really spot it, but it’s there!” a user wrote.

“If I looked right originally, I WOULD NEVER HAVE PHOTOSHOP,” another commenter wrote.

“Why get your nose done if you’re just going to change it in all your photos?” another fan asked.

It has not been confirmed that Kendall had a nose job, although many speculate that she did. She was seen leaving a plastic surgeon’s office in October 2021.

It is also rumored that she had breast surgery.

WORK IT

Rumors that Kendall underwent surgery to alter her breasts reached their peak earlier this month.

The model was seen strutting around without a bra, which got fans talking.

She appeared to show off her chest in a white crop top while recording herself sitting in her car listening to music.

Kendall posted the video to her Instagram Stories, showing herself wearing bright green pants, a black belt, and sunglasses.

She looked into the camera, her lips singing the song as she played with her newly dyed red hair.

Previous photos showed the reality star in the same revealing ensemble as she strolled through West Hollywood.

