Kareena Kapoor’s open threat to Saif Ali Khan, said- Abba at the age of 60… | Kareena Kapoor’s open threat to Saif Ali Khan, said- Abba at the age of 60…

Mumbai. in bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan The pairing of (Kareena Kapoor) and Saif Ali Khan is called the perfect pair. Fans love her loving relationship with Saif Ali Khan. This couple is often seen praising each other. To say that Saif Ali Khan is 51 years old, but looking at his personality, it is very difficult to guess his age.

Saif is not one but two but also the father of 4-4 children. Saif’s name is in the list of those stars who have become father even at the age of 50. Saif and his first wife Amrita Singh have two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. So at the same time, Saif also has two sons from his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose names are Taimur Ali Khan and Jahangir Ali Khan.

read more , Kareena Kapoor Khan Video: The fear of this man haunting Kareena Kapoor Khan, left this job

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan became parents to their son Jahangir last year. If the actress is to be believed, Saif gives time to all his children. Meanwhile, a recent interview of Karni Kapoor is going viral. Talking to Vogue, Bebo said that ‘Saif has a child every decade.

When he was twenty… he was thirty… he was forty and now he is in his fiftieth year. I have told them that this should not happen in your 60th year. I think only a broad minded person like Saif can be the father of four kids at different stages.

He gives full time to his four children. Kareena Kapoor said that now Saif is trying to strike a balance as a father with Jeh. We have made an agreement that when they are shooting for the film I will be at home and when I am shooting they will stay at home.

Let us tell you that Saif is 10 years older than Kareena Kapoor Khan but then B never made any difference in this relationship. Let us tell you that after dating and living in live-in for many years, Kareena-Saif married in 2012. Their marriage was very simple and there was no frills of any kind.

On the work front of Kareena Kapoor, she will be seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha to be released in August this year. Aamir Khan is with her in this. Apart from this, she has Sujit Sarkar’s Woman Centric film. However, the shooting of this film has not started yet.

Here read , from bollywood related news