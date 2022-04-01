Karan Johar got trolled badly for the ad for the matrimonial site, the user said – ‘Who did not marry himself..’ .

Mumbai. Karan Johar, one of the veteran filmmakers of Bollywood, remains in the headlines every day. Sometimes about his films, sometimes with his social media posts. Meanwhile, once again their discussion is in full swing. Karan (Karan Johar gets brutally trolled) has shared such an advertisement on his Instagram account, due to which he is getting trolled badly.

The filmmaker has set up a matrimonial site (Karan Johar Matrimonial Ad), in which he is telling what is the priority of today’s couples for marriage. The special thing about this advertisement is that, the matrimonial site is for the alumni of IIT and IIM (IITIIMShaadi.com). In the ad, Karan Johar is talking about love and finding the right partner. Karan can be heard saying, ‘Those who are highly educated look at mental compatibility before looking at age and caste.’

Now people have started giving reactions after seeing this video. Netizens have started trolling Karan Johar badly. One user said, ‘You are really serious? If this is not a joke then you are supporting this stupid platform.

Another wrote, I guess he has made you the brand manager of elitism. So another wrote, ‘Your graduate does not have mental compatibility with the institute. Supporting such platforms is not the way forward in today’s world. Another user wrote, ‘Saying a man who did not marry himself.’ Another user wrote, ‘Nepotism here too’.

