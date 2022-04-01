Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s family are rivals from rivals, says After working together in the film, our enmity turned into friendship | NTR and Ram Charan have enmity in the family for 35 years, said – After working together in the film, our enmity turned into friendship

Hindi News

Jr NTR And Ram Charan's Family Are Rivals From Rivals, Says After Working Together In The Film, Our Enmity Turned Into Friendship

SS Rajamouli’s latest release ‘RRR’ is doing great at the box office. The audience is loving the chemistry of Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the film. At the same time, recently, Jr NTR revealed in an interview that Ram Charan and his family have animosity for 35 years. Along with this, he also told that after doing this film, he and Ram have become good friends.

There is enmity in the family of NTR and Ram Charan for 35 years

Jr NTR told that his and Ram Charan’s family are enemies for the last 30-35 years. Talking about this, he said, “Two actors who both come from different backgrounds, I don’t know whether I should say it or not, but we both have an enmity between our families for about 30-35 years. And Today we both did this film together. The whole scenario has changed after ‘RRR’. Now Ram Charan and I are very good friends.”

Jr NTR said thanks to Ram Charan

Jr NTR had earlier thanked Ram Charan on social media by calling him his elder brother and wrote, “Charan my brother, I couldn’t imagine acting in ‘RRR’ without you. No one can play the character of Alluri Sitaram Raju. Can’t do justice with you. Not only ‘RRR’, Bheem too would have been incomplete without you..thank you.”

‘RRR’ made at a cost of 600 crores

‘RRR’ ‘Bahubali’ director S.S. Rajamouli’s film. Apart from Hindi and Telugu, the film has also been released in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Due to stars like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan, the buzz of this film remains in Hindi too. Earlier this film was scheduled to be released on 7 January, however due to the lockdown in theaters due to Corona, it has been released on 25 March. Let us tell you that this film has been made at a cost of 600 crores.