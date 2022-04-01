John Wick 2 ending explained Netflix: what happened, actors, characters, trailer and more details of the top streaming series with Keanu Reeves

Next 2023 “John Wick 4” will be released worldwide, to the joy of all fans of the actor Keanu Reeves. Faced with this incredible news, El Popular is remembering the films that preceded this new film and that is why today we will tell you the explained ending of John Wick 2.

YOU CAN SEE: Explained ending of “Hail”, Netflix’s top movie

Explained ending of “John Wick 2”

The film starring Keanu Reeves It begins with John wanting to leave his past behind and start a new life, but when he was about to do so, mobster Santino D’Antonion reappears to ask him to fulfill his blood pact.

The Italian asks John to kill his sister because he wants to be the only leader of the mafia, but when the protagonist manages to fulfill his mission, he is persecuted by those in charge of protecting Santini’s women and men.

Seeing that John manages to escape, the mobster offers a reward of 7 million dollars for his head, so dozens of mercenaries decide to capture him.

For John’s peace of mind, he finds Bowery King, who gives him a gun but with only 7 bullets, so he decides to go get revenge and kills him at the Mandarin Hotel.

As we know, the place where he killed Santini is forbidden to fight and kill, so the owner gave him 10 minutes to escape or he would kill him. This is how John can finally get away from his past and start a new chapter in his life.

YOU CAN SEE: Explained ending of “Bridgerton” 2, Netflix’s top series

Where to see “John Wick 2”?

if you want to see “John Wick 2” You must have a Netflix account, because the movie saga is there, but if you do not have the streaming platform service, a good option is to watch it on Cuevana3.