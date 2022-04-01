Jim Carrey criticizes the Riddler of The Batman!

Jim Carrey Says The Riddler’s Version Is Too Twisted For His Liking

Comedian Jim Carrey commented in Unilad that, although he applauds the performance of paul dano What TheRiddler, he didn’t like the twisted version he brought up Matt Reeves on batman for the villain.

Jim Carrey made his debut as riddler on batmanforever from nineteen ninety five and his version was characterized by being more fun and loquacious, closer to what the villains of the Bat Man were in the sixties series of Batman. Carrey understands that this is a new version, but it is precisely the dark tone and realistic What doesn’t convince you:

“I have not seen the movie. It is a very dark version. I have mixed feelings about it. To each his own and all that. I love him as an actor, he’s a tremendous actor.” Jim Carrey

The actor went on to explain that he recognizes that the film is very well done, but putting a psychopathic villain on screen could encourage people to perform the same acts:

“I am somewhat concerned about duct-taping people’s faces and encouraging people to do the same. There are some sufferers out there who could adopt this method. I am aware of the things I choose. Robotnik has cartoon bombs and no one gets hurt. I know there’s a place for [The Batman]and I don’t want to criticize it, but it’s not my kind of cinema… it’s very well made, those films are very well made». Jim Carrey

Different points of view

Even though Carrey has played more dramatic characters, as in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, for riddler he preferred a comical and exaggerated tone, something that the critics of the time did not like. In contrast, the version of Damage inspired in The Zodiac Killer, the legendary serial killer who hasn’t been caught, is much darker and more brutal.

A few months ago, paul dano He had commented for ExtraTV that he did not know Jim Carrey in person but he felt admiration for his career. “He’s one of my favorite actors. Actually, Jim Carrey and Jack Nicholson were probably my first two favorite actors growing up. It’s good to be a part of the Batman lore.”

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?