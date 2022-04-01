Jeff Goldblum becomes the Joker with a fabulous cosplay

We are still processing what was seen with the Joker from Barry Keoghanwhich left all DC Comics fans with their mouths open after the deleted sequence of batman in which said character maintains a conversation with the bat of Robert Pattinsonall with a tone very similar to that of The silence of the lambs. Jeff Goldblumwhich is characterized by living outside any type of controversy, event or event that takes place related to the film industry, has now appeared on his Instagram with his particular Joker cosplay.

The actor will appear in Jurassic World Dominion reprising his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm, the scientist we saw in jurassic-park who embraces the theory of chaos and who pronounced one of the most mythical phrases of the saga: “Life finds its way”. On this occasion, however, the artist walks away from Steven Spielberg’s beloved signature to cross the walls of the superhero genre, where we had seen it before, but on the Marvel Studios side in Thor: Ragnarök (film that, by the way, was not very successful).

Could it be the next Joker?

“ “Get a man who can do both…from Dad’s birthday party on Saturday to Oscars Sunday.”

The actor’s costume as Joker is rather simple, but tremendously effective. With little material and the right makeup, Goldblum has managed to make us fall in love In a blink of an eye. The actor boasts a bit that he knows how to be in any environment, whether at a party or prepared and polished for the Oscars.

The artist is having a somewhat discreet trajectory in recent years, somewhat away from the spotlight but without leaving it entirely. Maybe his appearance in the third installment of Jurassic World encourage you to do more projects related to this universe. You know how the sequels, TV expansions and stuff works right now.