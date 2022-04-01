It’s official! Vinicius Tobias lands at Real Madrid

An open secret in recent days, the arrival of Vinicius Tobías at Real Madrid is already a fact. This has been officially confirmed by Shakhtar Donetsk himself through an official statement published on his website. The promising Brazilian talent will join the Merengue subsidiary discipline until the end of the season.

At just 18 years old, the Brazilian right-handed winger will have the opportunity to show his worth in the squad currently led by Raúl, where he will remain on loan for the next few months and will try to do his bit with a view to being able to fight for the desired promotion to Second Division. Division.

As confirmed by the Ukrainian squad itself, the talented footballer canarinho He will have the opportunity to become a Real Madrid player permanently as long as the entity chaired by Florentino Pérez executes the purchase option available to him. Everything will depend largely on what the lane is capable of showing with the elastic of what is already his new team.