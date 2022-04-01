Is the SnyderVerse resurrected? Rumors speak of the return of Ben Affleck’s Batman

More speculation about the future of Ben Affleck’s Batman and the situation in which the SnyderVerse finds itself in from some tweets

Cryptic tweets from an industry insider sparked speculation around the DC Extended Universe and are related to Ben Affleck’s Batman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

the leaker ViewerAnon, who is reputable, suggested in a now-deleted tweet that previous reports of Affleck stepping down as the Dark Knight after The Flash were wrong, according to a post on the DCEUleaks subreddit. Likewise, another ViewerAnon tweet was highlighted on the forum that could have confirmed (through a play on words) that Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League would soon be recognized as part of the official canon of the DC Extended Universe.

Affleck played Batman for the first time in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice 2016. He followed up with the role in suicide squad from David Yesterday and in the versions for the cinema and the director of The Justice League. The actor will return in Flash 2023, appearing alongside the bat version of Michael Keaton. The Flash has long been considered the swan song of Affleck’s Batman, especially after publicly comment on his decision to retire in January 2022. These were his words below:

“Without blaming anyone, a lot of things happened. But in reality what happened is that I was not happy. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t think it was interesting. And then some really horrible things happened, horrible things. But, that’s when I thought, I’m not going to do that anymore.”

However, ViewerAnon’s deleted tweet question Affleck’s departureparticularly since this version of Batman has yet to be replaced. Robert Pattinson played the Dark Knight in batmanbut that movie is set in a universe separate from the continuity of the DCEU. As such, Ben Affleck’s Batman is still canon in the DCEU, something further reinforced by his next appearance in The Flash. This latest rumor suggests that Ben Affleck’s Batman could return after the premiere of The Flashprovided his stance has softened since he last spoke about the role.

The other ViewerAnon tweet opens up the debate on the future of the “Snyder Verse”. Although Warner Bros brought Snyder back to complete his vision for Justice League, this version of the movie theoretically exists outside of the DCEU canon. What’s more, Snyder has since signed a two-year deal with Netflix., which could rule out the filmmaker working with Warner Bros any time soon. Because of this, Snyder fans fear that the SnyderVerse may not be able to continue.

The last time Ben Affleck’s Batman was seen was in Zack Snyder’s Justice League which is available on HBO Max.