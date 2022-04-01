Is The Kapil Sharma Show going to close? Truth came out after Kapil’s tweet



The Kapil Sharma Show is currently the most popular comedy show in the country. Actually this is one such show, which is very much liked not only in India but all over the world. But for the past few days, the news of the closure of this show is coming to the fore. Due to which the fans are looking very sad. Meanwhile, a similar news has come out, due to which the fans will be very happy.

A few days back there was news in the media that Kapil Sharma has refused to promote The Kashmir Files in his show. Because of this, Kapil had to face the anger of the people on social media. Even some people started boycotting this show. After which it was said that the makers have decided to close the show indefinitely. ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is going to close soon, the reason is also very big

But the good thing for the fans is that for the time being this show will continue as before. According to reports, Kapil Sharma’s team refuted all the rumors of the show’s closure and said, “There is no truth in these false rumours, nor is the show being closed suddenly. There are no plans to discontinue the show at the moment. We are shooting as usual. Even we have kept shooting till the end of April.”

Recently, Kapil Sharma shared a photo from his social media account. In which he wrote, “I feel extremely happy to announce about my US-Canada tour in the year 2022. Will have to meet you guys soon.” TRP war between The Kapil Sharma Show and Anupama… Know who won

After this post of Kapil, it seemed that maybe this show would be closed for a few days but now it is clear that for the time being ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will continue as before.