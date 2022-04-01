Inflation remains high in the United States, standing at 6.4% in March

The US consumer prices continued their climb in March, increasing 6.4% in one year and 0.6% in the month, according to the index of inflation PCE published this Thursday, the statistics privileged by the central bank of the North American country (the Fed).

If you exclude the food and energy pricesthe so-called core inflation also accelerated in a year, to 5.4%, but slowed down in a month, to 0.4%, against 0.5% in February, in line with analysts’ expectations.

In the United States there are two indices that measure inflation, the PCE and CPI. The latter, published by the Department of Commerce, rose 7.9% annually in February.

The IPC index is the one used to calculate pensions or to set some rates, among other things.

For their estimates they use different baskets of goods and services, which explains why they differ.

On the other hand, household spending increased in March at a much slower pace than in February (+0.2% vs. +2.7%), with an increase in services and a drop in purchases of goods .

“Within services, spending on food and hospitality was what contributed the most to the increase. Within goods, spending on motor vehicles and parts was the main contributor to the increased decline,” the Commerce Department said in a statement.

As for household income, which had remained practically stable in February, it resumed its rise in March (0.5%), driven by the salarieswhich have been growing for several months because the labor shortage is pushing employers to offer better conditions, particularly financial ones, to attract candidates.