INE holds the Second National Discussion Forum on the Revocation of the Mandate

According to the draw made, this exercise began with a position against revoking the mandate of the President of the Republic

The National Electoral Institute (INE) held the Second National Discussion Forum on the Revocation of the Mandate, in compliance with its constitutional obligation to disseminate participation in this exercise of direct democracy, to be held on April 10.

According to the draw to determine the order of participation in the discussion forums, this edition began with a position against the Revocation of the Mandate of the President of the Republic.

Renata Turrent and Meme Yamel participated in this Second National Discussion Forum, on equal terms, against revoking the President’s mandate due to loss of trust, as well as Lucía Esparza and Jorge Goñi, in favor of the Revocation of the Mandate. of the Federal Executive.

There are 272 similar meetings that are being held at the state and district levels throughout the country. These forums are one of the many communication and dissemination actions carried out by the INE to encourage citizens to get involved in this unprecedented exercise in participatory democracy.

This second exercise was moderated by the journalist Mario Campos. The Third and last National Discussion Forum on the Revocation of the Mandate will be held next Sunday, April 3 at 5:00 p.m., Mexico City time.

