Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine

MADRID, 1 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

Hugh Jackmanwho played Wolverine (Wolverine) for more than a decade in the X-Men saga and three solo films, he has once again stepped into the skin, for a few seconds, of the charismatic mutant. The actor, who currently stars in the musical The Music Manshined again adamantium claws at the end of one of the functions.

Although the Australian interpreter he definitively said goodbye to the character in Loganthe acclaimed film directed by James Mangold in 2017, once again pleased one of the spectators of his acclaimed Broadway play who threw him a glove with Wolverine’s claws.

has been his own jackman who, has published the video of the function through his Instagram account, accompanying it with a message of thanks for the fun moment lived during the end of the representation of The Music Man.

“There’s always one! And @tonyinc10 is. Thanks for coming to the show mate. #Wolverine + @musicmanbway“said the interpreter.

Just as the pictures show, after one of the attendees will throw you some foam rubber clawsthe actor, displaying his great sense of humor, willingly agrees to put them on.

Sheathing her makeshift claws, Jackman, frowning and posing with the characteristic and fierce pose of the mutantbecame Wolverine again in a spontaneous improvisation.

As expected, youBoth the attendees and his co-stars were delighted before this surprising tribute while they applauded the interpreterwho seemed to enjoy the funny situation.

Although the general public knows Hugh Jackman for their movies, especially for his role as Wolverine, is an accomplished actor with a long and established career in Broadway plays and musicalscoming to play the character of Gaston in the 1996 musical Beauty and the Beast on Sunset Boulevard.

Two years later, he was in the production at the Royal National Theatre, Oklahoma, which earned him an Oliver Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical. And, later, after premiering Van Helsing’s film in 2004, he starred in Broadway, Peter Allen’s musical, The Boy From Oz, whose performance earned him the Tony Award for Best Actor.