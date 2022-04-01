How to watch WrestleMania 38 LIVE billboard schedule day 1 day 2 Wrestlemania 2022 ONLINE where to watch WWE Network live stream Reigns vs Lesnar result USA MX | SPORTS

The biggest wrestling event of the year, WrestleMania 38, will take place on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2., generating great attention among all wrestling fans. That is why in this note we are going to tell you everything about the so-called ‘great event’ of WWE.

YOU WILL BE INTERESTED: WWE HALL OF FAME 2022 LIVE: THE UNDERTAKER’S INDUCTION TO THE HALL OF FAME

This edition of WrestleMania 38 will bring as strong silver the match for the unification of belts between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar; but also great expectations for the duel between Edge and AJ Styles, in addition to the possible return of Cody Rodes to face Seth Rollins.

Without a doubt, this will be one of the most anticipated editions of WrestleMania for all fans and you can not miss any detail of the so-called showcase of the immortals. That is why in this note we bring you all the details and the best information about the event.

What is the WWE Wrestlemania 38 card on day 1 and day 2?

As it happens two years ago, WrestleMania will take place twice. The first on Saturday April 1 and the next on April 2. For this reason, in this note we are going to tell you what the programs or billboards are for these two dates.

UNDERCARD WRESTLEMANIA SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belaire. (Raw Women’s Championship)

The Mysterios (Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Miz & Logan Paul.

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (with Madcap Moss).

The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & King Woods) vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland (with Butch).

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. fighter to be confirmed.

UNDERCARD WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY, APRIL 2

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Universal Championship and WWE Championship:)

Carmella & Queen Zelina (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory (with Vince McMahon)

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville. (Anything Goes Match)

AJ Styles vs. Edge.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos.

RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) / Raw Tag Team Championship:

What time will WWE Wrestlemania 38 be on its day 1 and day 2?

We don’t want anyone to miss a minute of what will be the great WrestleMania 38 partythat’s why in this note we tell you from what time the transmission will start for your country, so take note and be attentive.

WRESTLEMANIA SCHEDULE SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Peru: 6:00 p.m.

Mexico: 5:00 p.m.

Chile: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: 8:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 8:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

United States: Eastern Time 6:00 pm / Pacific Time 3:00 pm

Spain: 1:00 am on Sunday

SCHEDULE WRESTLEMANIA SUNDAY, APRIL 2

Peru: 6:00 p.m.

Mexico: 5:00 p.m.

Chile: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: 8:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 8:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

United States: Eastern Time 6:00 pm / Pacific Time 3:00 pm

Spain: 1:00 am on Sunday

Where to watch live WWE Wrestlemania 38 on day 1 and day 2? – TV GUIDE

The two days of WrestleMania will be broadcast exclusively on the Peacock service for the United States, while in the rest of the world they can only be seen through the WWE Network streaming service.

Let’s remember that after the disappearance of Star Action, WWE events are no longer broadcast for Central and South America, That is why WrestleMania this time will not go on television for the Latin public; however, in Mexico FOX Sports Premium announced the broadcast of the event.

How to watch WWE Network live the WWE Wrestlemania 38 event?

You can hire WWE Network anywhere in the world, except for the States for a price $9.99 per month. With this you will be able to see the two days of WrestleMania 38, the induction of the Hall of Fame of WWE 2022, as well as the entire extensive video library of WWE, WCW and ECW.

MORE INFORMATION: