How to Retrieve Lost Battle Bus Plans in Chapter 3 Season 2

If you were following the Resistance quest line that began with the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the week two quests are now over. Here it is how to retrieve lost battle bus blueprints in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Of course, before you get to the main objective, you need to “Establish a device uplink near Condo Canyon, Coney Crossroads, or Daily Bugle”.

You have many options when it comes to this goal, here is a map of where you can go:

These are some high traffic areas, which is why we chose the point north of Condo Canyon, so follow us to complete this quest faster.

How to retrieve lost battle bus blueprints in Fortnite 3 Chapter 2

You will need to use the audio log from the hologram found behind the billboard in Condo Canyon to start the “Retrieve the Missing Battle Bus Blueprints” quest.

The same locations you’ll need to visit for battle bus plans are the ones you needed to uplink the device to. The mission also has a 0/1 counter so you only need to find a single plan to complete this even though the map shows groups of three at each location.

Here is a better map of each group where you can find the battle bus plans:

The blueprints you are looking for just look like blueprints that have a white glow to make them stand out better.

Once you collect them, the mission will be complete. That’s all you need to know for how to retrieve lost battle bus blueprints in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

If you’re looking to upgrade the swords in the battle pass with your custom style, here’s how to get the Omni Chips to do so.

