he twerks, his pants rip and that’s how he solves the incident

Singer Katy Perry is one of the artists which is part of jury from ‘American Idol‘ and on the last show all the members surprised those present with a performance. However, the artist suffered a incident that has not gone unnoticed and from which she herself has drawn iron on Instagram.

During the performance, Perry decided to lean on a table and do ‘twerking‘. But when making the movement, he broke it trousers from the back, revealing underwear.

Duct tape, yellow and Balenciaga

While the program searched for a solution, it quickly decided to put the logo the ‘talent show‘ on his butt so nothing would show. In the end, they managed to fix it in a quick, but striking way: the auxiliary team of the program entered dish while she was still acting and they hit her on the pants yellow duct tape.

To make the scene even more curious, the tape that the team had found as a solution was the one that has made the brand fashionable Balenciaga.