Guillermo del Toro praises Nicolas Cage

the filmmaker William of the Bullidol of thousands of people, is not exempt from feeling admiration for other creative characters, for example: the American actor Nicolas Cage.

And it is that the work of the protagonist of goodbye to vegas (1995) has always fascinated the Mexican filmmaker, to the extent that he expressed in a recent tweet that “there has not been and will not be” another actor like Nicolas.

“He never does anything but give his best. I’ve said it before: there has never been and never will be an actor like Nicolas Cage. A teacher”, wrote Guillermo del Toro, who attached an article from Variety about the California-born artist.

He absolutely never, ever does anything but his best- I’ve said it before: there has not been, nor will there ever be an actor like Nicolas Cage. to master. https://t.co/n1yml8tSCW — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) March 22, 2022

He points out that on other occasions the director of The Pan’s Labyrinth has expressed his admiration for Nicolas’s work.

For example, in a tweet from July of last year, the Mexican expressed his liking for the movie PIG and affirmed that the American “is a genius”.

“I have always loved Nic Cage, always. almost did Monte Cristo with the. I think he is not only the Paganini of expressionist actors, but an unrepeatable genius. All this to say that PIG (2021) is the most minimalist, satisfying and moving movie I’ve seen in years.”

I have always loved Nic Cage-always. I almost did MONTECRISTO with him back in the day. I think he is not only the Paganini of expressionist actors, but an unrepeatable genius. All this to say that PIG (2021) is his most minimalistic, assured and moving one in years and years. pic.twitter.com/rVVZpBkJaN — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 23, 2021

