Galilea Montijo releases a TREMENDOUS slap on a partner in a live program

Galilea Montijo is one of the drivers who constantly is in the midst of controversy Well, while he hosts the Hoy program, he is not afraid to give his opinion on different topics, this same thing led him a while ago to star in a scandal with a famous youtuber, because after SuperHolly did an analysis of Yalitza Aparicio’s English, the host said that the day the content creator had the money from Yalitza Aparicio or Sofía Vergara in her account, then that day they could talk.











© Provided by Fame





Galilea Montijo was recently seen again in the midst of the controversy, because while leading the Televisa morning, he did not hesitate to slap one of his classmates. Here we tell you who and what happened.

The moment occurred while recording the well-known section “Go to the blackboard”dynamic in which the drivers are divided into two teams and compete to see who is the team member who correctly writes the answers to the questions on the board after arranging a tower of cups.

Arath de la Torre acts as mediator and is also in charge of formulating the questions, it was him whom Galilea Montijo ‘attacked‘ during the live broadcast. The driver, while Andrea Escalona and Tania Rincón were playing he was wrong to say the questions, something that annoyed his companions.











© Provided by Fame





While ‘La Chupitos’ and Andrea Legarreta joke around and ask him to give him a “sopetón”, “just like at the Oscars” answers Andrea Escalona, ​​Galilea Montijo at that moment approaches and pretends to slap Arath de la Torre, who imitating Chris Rock after the slap Will Smith gave him says “Wow, wow, wow.”

The rest of the hosts and the guests on the show begin to laugh at the moment and continue the game. This on social networks caused laughter and they even said Galilea is one of their favorite hosts of the program.

“Tania and Galilea are my favorites”, “Galilea is the best”, “I love their charisma”, “What a funny imitation of the Oscars”, “Galilea stealing the show as always”, These are some of the comments that can be read on social networks.

​

replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









​

​