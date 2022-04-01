From one day to another Twitter has stopped working on this popular iPhone

The experience offered by Twitter will no longer be the same for users who have an iPhone 6 as their primary device.

An iPhone that was iconic at the time due to a design change today loses one of the most popular social media apps. Twitter stops working on iPhone 6 because the app requires a minimum of iOS 14. A decision that may seem illogical given that it is an old device that is currently used by a percentage of users in the world. according to Statista. Also note that the iPhone 6s is still receiving updates, only 1 year apart.

Twitter will no longer work on an iPhone 6 due to iOS compatibility

The news came as a bad surprise for users given that the app stopped working instantly. It is enough to see the own reactions in the social network as Twitter iPhone 6 and read the various opinions. The app is no longer available for download on these devicesso it is only possible to use it partially if it has been installed for some time.

The funny thing is that Twitter was already showing signs of failure in terms of compatibility for a long time. The latest features were no longer available for use. For example, the premiere of communities was not and will not be seen on an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus or the latest way to create GIFs.

Since iOS 12 in early 2021, both iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 users could not run Twitter normally. What was happening? It all comes down to updates. What the social network never formally reported compatibility failuresusers kept updating the normal app like any other.

Twitter will not be compatible for old devices but there is one last option

Twitter’s warning came too late and without notification. Few users are still using older devices. It is not very normal to realize the compatibility of an app since most of them continue to work on recent versions of iOS.

What solution exists for this problem? The first is to update the iPhone to the latest version, for iPhone 6s users it is vital to be on iOS 15. The only viable option is to run Twitter through any browser. As an extra, you can also see this post of recommended apps to manage Twitter.

