Free Roblox Codes (April 2022); all available promocodes

The month of April has already arrived and in Roblox a series of free rewards codes with which to get interesting items such as suits, hats, pets and more. In this piece you can find the list of free reward keys available during this month. It is worth mentioning that we already knew some of them from previous months, but if you have not yet redeemed them, this may be your chance. In addition, many of the ones that we present to you have to be obtained through one of Roblox’s internal games: Island of Moves.

Free Reward Codes for Roblox in April (2022)

Grammy Glasses : They can be obtained by participating in the special GRAMMY event available since the end of last March.

: They can be obtained by participating in the special GRAMMY event available since the end of last March. diy – Redeem the code for a free Kinetic Staff (must be redeemed on Island of Move)

– Redeem the code for a free Kinetic Staff (must be redeemed on Island of Move) StrikeAPose – Redeem code for a free Hustle Hat (must be redeemed on Island of Move)

– Redeem code for a free Hustle Hat (must be redeemed on Island of Move) SettingTheStage – Redeem code for a free Build it backpack (must be redeemed on Island of Move)

– Redeem code for a free Build it backpack (must be redeemed on Island of Move) GetMoving – Redeem code for free Speedy Shades (must be redeemed on Island of Move)

– Redeem code for free Speedy Shades (must be redeemed on Island of Move) VictoryLap – Redeem code for free cardio cans (must be redeemed on Island of Move)

– Redeem code for free cardio cans (must be redeemed on Island of Move) WorldAlive – Redeem the code for a free Crystalline Companion (must be redeemed on Island of Move)

– Redeem the code for a free Crystalline Companion (must be redeemed on Island of Move) TWEETROBLOX : Redeem code for a free Shoulder Pet from The Bird Says____

: Redeem code for a free Shoulder Pet from The Bird Says____ SPIDERCOLA – Redeem free code Spider Tail Shoulder Pet

How to redeem reward codes on Roblox