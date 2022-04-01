Frank Perozo confesses in a few words

He is the director of the moment with the long-awaited “Flow Calle” already released in cinemas around the country. A very special project that adds to a long career as a filmmaker, in which he recognizes that the story is the first thing that captures his attention. The rest is pure fun for Frank, a game that he faces with discipline and focus to give us a versatile film work that fills us with pride.

What movie made you want to be an actor?

There were several, but there is one in particular, because of the story and how it was carried by an actor like Tom Hanks, and I am referring to “Forrest Gump”.

A character you wouldn’t do?

Well, if it’s fiction, I would dare to do anything, as long as it goes with my ethnicity; but I wouldn’t do any character in porn movies (laughs).

The scene from a movie that you never get tired of watching…

Any scene from “The Godfather I,” which is among my favorite movies, “Raging Bull” with Robert De Niro, and any scene played by Daniel Day-Lewis.

With which character would you repeat?

I’d like to repeat the character of Eduardo, from “Ciudad Nueva”, but I’m already a little ‘pasíto’ of years.

What is the best advice someone in the profession has given you?

There are several, but one of the best in my career as an actor and filmmaker has been the advice of Alfonso Rodríguez, they are the most important, and I remember one very particular: ‘Never concentrate on what was, what happened or could be, concentrate on what is coming and what awaits you’.

The story or the aesthetics? In your case, which cousin?

In particular, I understand that the story is always because it is the body, and the aesthetic is the dress or the clothes that the story wears. The story for me is paramount.

What would be your ideal cast to debut in Hollywood?

A movie with Daniel Day-Lewis, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Anthony Hopkins, Meryl Streep and myself, that would be crazy (laughs).

A movie you’ve seen a thousand times?

It hasn’t been a thousand times, but I enjoy watching any of the three Godfather movies, mainly the first and second.

What does a project have to have for you to get involved in it?

The story is what’s important to me, a cast of good actors and fellow friends, but basically the story is what I’m most passionate about in a project.

What rumor (about yourself) would you not mind spreading?

Honestly none. Over the years I have learned to live a little calmer and to listen to what suits me or what I understand can help me grow. You pick up and leave, but public opinion… I’ve been careful with it for a while, but it’s not something that moves my life. I prefer to listen to the rumors of my heart and brain, and based on that I follow the path.

Of the unnecessary luxuries, which one would you not give up?

That is very difficult. For me the vast majority of luxuries are not necessary; For me it is a luxury to have a car or own transport, it is a comfort.

What do you still like to play?

To life, to deprive in youth, to give scares. My life is based on a game, if there is no fun it cannot be done; For me many times (no) everything turns into a game, even if it is completely serious, it is still seen by me as a game, I even face problems as a game. I think it’s an attitude that has helped me get out of very deep holes.

What percentage of your work are you proud of?

I honestly feel very grateful for the opportunities of all the projects that I have been given to act, direct or produce. I would dare to tell you all, with everyone there is something that fills me with pride and that is that each one of them has faced it with the same disposition, discipline and focus, and in the end there is always personal growth, that’s why I feel proud.

What contact would we be surprised to find in your agenda?

Many, I am very sociable and keep my friends for many years. Life and profession have given me the opportunity to meet wonderful people, from great artists, actors and directors, to great politicians and athletes.

In your biopic you would reserve the role of…

No one, hit him with ‘tó’. My life has been very transparent and everything good or bad that has happened to me, or the characters that have accompanied me in the course of my life in one way or another, have contributed a lot to my growth and I think that if there is time to tell the entire movie put each of the characters that have made my life walk better.

“On a shoot you just ask…”

Play, play, play, have fun and have fun. Those are my biggest requirements.