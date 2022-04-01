Fortnite April 2022 club: new Sayara skin now available

From April 1, 2022 at 02:00 CEST they are available at fortnite battle royale both the new skin Sayara Like the rest of your items. This is an exclusive reward from april 2022 for members of fortnite club. We show you these objects of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3 next:

How to get the April 2022 Fortnite Club?

Official art of the new Sayara skin in Fortnite

To get the new Sayara skin and the rest of the Fortnite Club items for April 2022, we must be subscribed to this service, which costs €11.99 per month. Once we have paid this sum, simply by log in to Fortnite from 04/01/2022 at 02:00 CESTwe will get all of the following:

Fortnite Club members will get Sayara and her accessories simply by logging in

Skin Sayara

Sayara’s Fangs Backpacking Accessory

Harvesting Tool Double Machetes

Sayara’s Vision Wrap

1,000 bucks

Access to battle pass of the current season of Fortnite Battle Royale.

All these items will be ours forever even if we unsubscribe from the Fortnite Club in the future.. This is the monthly reward for subscribers of April 2022. As always, remember the following:

We can use both the skin and the accessories without problems in all Fortnite game modes : Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World.

: Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World. All of these items are cosmetic.; they do not affect gameplay in any way other than being visual mods.

These are all the items included with the Fortnite Club subscription in April 2022

What is the Fortnite Club? What benefits does it provide us?

Sayara is the skin of the Fortnite Club in April 2022

The Fortnite Club is a type of monthly subscription to the game that was released in December 2020. For €11.99 per month, we will obtain, each month, all of the following:

Access to the Battle Pass of the Season in which the game is at the time we sign up.

at the time we sign up. 1,000 bucks to spend them on whatever we want.

to spend them on whatever we want. Immediate access to the exclusive pack of the month in which it is. In April 2022 we have Sayara next to her objects.

This is all the content of the Fortnite Club for April 2022. We recommend you take a look at our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide to find out all the details of the new season, where we tell you, among other things, how to complete all the missions .

