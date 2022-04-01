‘Fortnite’ and its huge donation to those affected by the Ukraine war

The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused multiple video game companies to mobilize against the country led by Vladimir Putin. There are also other cases where companies have made financial donations to help those affected by the war. However, within the second category, no contribution has been as significant as that of Epic Gameswhat thanks to Fortnite managed to raise a huge donation.

Recently, Epic Games started a campaign in which they promised to donate all the profits obtained in Fortnite from March 20 and until next April 3. Although the initiative is not over yet, the battle royale has already managed to generate more than 100 million dollars. Yes, you read right.

The above has been possible, too, because Xbox is donating its profits earned through Fortnite. Let’s remember that the Microsoft platform, like PlayStation and Nintendo, get commissions every time a microtransaction is made within the game. However, in the case of the Redmond, they decided to forgo this income and give it to the campaign in favor of Ukraine.

Supported Organizations

As of March 29, we have together raised $100 million in humanitarian aid funds to support people affected by the war in Ukraine.

All profits from Fortnite They will go to Direct Relief, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

