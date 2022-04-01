‘Fortnite’ and its huge donation to those affected by the Ukraine war

The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused multiple video game companies to mobilize against the country led by Vladimir Putin. There are also other cases where companies have made financial donations to help those affected by the war. However, within the second category, no contribution has been as significant as that of Epic Gameswhat thanks to Fortnite managed to raise a huge donation.

Recently, Epic Games started a campaign in which they promised to donate all the profits obtained in Fortnite from March 20 and until next April 3. Although the initiative is not over yet, the battle royale has already managed to generate more than 100 million dollars. Yes, you read right.

The above has been possible, too, because Xbox is donating its profits earned through Fortnite. Let’s remember that the Microsoft platform, like PlayStation and Nintendo, get commissions every time a microtransaction is made within the game. However, in the case of the Redmond, they decided to forgo this income and give it to the campaign in favor of Ukraine.

Supported Organizations

As of March 29, we have together raised $100 million in humanitarian aid funds to support people affected by the war in Ukraine.

All profits from Fortnite They will go to Direct Relief, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

“These are the humanitarian aid organizations that we are supporting. They are providing emergency aid, which includes medical care, food, clean water, essential supplies, shelter and legal assistance. More organizations will be added to this list in the coming weeks,” he concludes. the company.

Likewise, from Epic Games they clarify that they are not waiting for the earnings to reach their platform or “payment partners”, since this could delay the process to deliver the aid. Instead, they are sending the funds as soon as the transactions are recorded. This is allowing the aforementioned foundations to receive the money in a matter of days.

How to contribute to the donation of Fortnite

Does this mean I can support the cause by spending real money on Fortnite before April 3? Yes, totally. For the donation to be effective, it is necessary to acquire some item —or several— from the list:

“V-Bucks packs, the Fortnite Club, Battle Pass giveaways, and cosmetic content packs such as the Void Dweller Pack that are sold for real money. In-game cosmetic content purchases and V-Buck cards made in stores also will be included if they are redeemed in-game during this period.”

Without a doubt, we are before one of the largest donations for those affected by the war in Ukraine. As recently as March 14, the UN Refugee Agency said it had received $200 million in donations so far from companies, foundations and philanthropists. The donation of Fortnitewhich to date remains the most popular video game in the world, has already exceeded half that amount.



