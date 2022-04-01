Fans call for Ezra Miller to be fired after his arrest

One of the most interesting things that happened with the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% is that we finally got to see what their real version of Flash looked like. The character is one of DC’s most popular characters, but Joss Whedon’s version just tossed him aside and used him solely as a comical element that didn’t work in the big picture of things. As with Ray Fisher, who brought Cyborg to life, Ezra Miller was reconsidered by fans, but what was initially seen as a big boost for the premiere of The Flash is now seen as a serious problem for the company. , since the followers are openly asking for this interpreter to be fired.

From its beginnings in small projects, Ezra Miller was considered promising, but after the premiere of We Need to Talk About Kevin – 76% and the Advantages of Being Invisible – 85%, two totally opposite films, his name became popular among different audiences and among the most demanding critics. By the time it was announced that he would be part of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them universe – 73% and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, the fans were delighted. It is true that at first it was difficult for many to see Barry Allen in it, but those who supported Zack Snyder’s vision decided to trust the director.

League of Justice – 41% didn’t do him any favors, but Snyder’s ultimate cut worked very well to restore his image. There is still a lot that is unknown about Miller’s contract with Warner, but Flash could change a lot of things for his career Although the company decided to release Batman – 85% to give priority to new projects, the Flash solo tape will bring back versions of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, and at this time when fans want to rescue the Snyderverse, it has become the last light on the way .

Flash could be the big break Miller has been waiting for to establish himself as the superhero and give him the opportunity to have more appearances in other films, beyond his small cameo in the last episode of Peacemaker – 86%. However, the movie has already been delayed too many times and now we’ll have it until 2023, which already makes things quite difficult. To top it off, Miller hasn’t done a great job of keeping himself in the public eye after going through several controversial and violent moments.

A few days ago it was confirmed that Ezra Miller He had been placed under arrest in Hawaii after he harassed several people inside a bar. Today it was revealed that a couple even obtained a restraining order against him because they claim that he threatened to kill them. But this is not the first time something like this has happened. In 2020, a video went viral where Miller seemed to assault a woman by grabbing her by the neck and then throwing her to the floor, and a few months ago he posted a strange threat against the racist group Ku Klux Klan on his social networks. This recent arrest also revealed that she had been kicked out of various bars for over a month for her bad behavior.

This has led several fans to take a stand on the matter and, considering that it is a danger and a bad omen for the franchise, they have openly called for DC and Warner to fire him:

What I don’t understand is how Warner Bros remains silent and allows two actors like Ezra Miller and Amber Heard to continue enjoying their characters made in DC Comics like Flash and Mera from Aquaman. – Felix Roberto E. (@FelixRobertoE1) March 30, 2022

Ezra Miller, already with a criminal record, two (known) events of violence with reliable evidence and many witnesses, is not asked to voluntarily say goodbye to his characters in DC and Fantastic Animals, but Depp is? You see Warner that if you deserve the boycotts. 🙃 – The Marauder (@LMerodeadora) March 29, 2022

Ezra Miller and Amber Heard do stupid things and continue with their jobs instead Hartley Sawyer did things too but he repented and apologized and lost his job DC and CW are shit #justiceforhartleysawyer – coluccipardo (@coluccipardo1) March 30, 2022

All right, DC, enough is enough. Hawaii couple files for temporary restraining order against Justice League actor Ezra Miller.

OK, DC, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH – Hawaii couple files temporary restraining order against Justice League actor Ezra Miller | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/aJIVC9mUKp — AlmostHeathenWV (@AlmostHeathnWVA) March 30, 2022

Ezra Miller is arrested and nothing happens. Johnny Depp is accused of something without evidence just because his ex has made it up and he is kicked out of the saga. In my land that’s called being a hypocrite, Warner. You won’t see a penny in my pocket. — Severus Snape 🐍 (@ProfessorSnape) March 30, 2022

Miller was released on bail and was not present at the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets. Until now he has not spoken publicly about what happened and the producer has not sent any statement about it. Flash It seems like one of those projects condemned from the beginning, and now that this has happened, many fans already want to boycott its premiere, if by then the company has not given a real solution to this problem.

