Famous Comedian Kapil Sharma Reached Dharamsala, Posed For Photos With Fans

Famous comedian Kapil Sharma along with family has come to see the plaintiffs of Himachal these days. Kapil Sharma is staying at Hyatt, McLeodganj. According to the information, he will stay in Dharamsala for a few days. According to the information, his birthday is on April 2, due to which he is going to stay here. He has booked a villa in the hotel, where he has reached with family. Kapil Sharma, who arrived in Dharamsala on March 30, also posed for photos with his fans on Thursday.

Kapil Sharma is an Indian stand-up comedian, television presenter, actor and producer. Kapil Sharma was born on 2 April 1981 in Amritsar, Punjab. His father Jitendra Kumar Punj was a head constable in Punjab Police while his mother Janak Rani is a homemaker. Kapil Sharma’s brother name is Ashok Kumar Sharma, who is a police constable and a sister named Pooja Pawan Devgan. He completed his studies from Khalsa College in Amritsar, Punjab.

He hosted a comedy show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ from June 2013 to January 2016. Currently he is hosting a comedy show called ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Kapil Sharma rose to fame in the year 2007 after winning the comedy reality show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, for which he received a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. He had earlier worked in the Punjabi show Hasde Hasande Ravo on HH One channel. He participated in the Comedy Circus show and won six seasons of the show. Along with this he hosted the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season six and also hosted another comedy show Chhote Miyan.