Enrique Arce: the artist son

VALENCIA. I find myself in the Café de Flore, in Saint-Germain, sitting at one of those tables that I frequent so much and that used to bring together Camus, Sartre, Mastroianni or Piccoli. They are still used today by many publishers to correct new manuscripts and, therefore, in some way, the course of our thoughts. rushing my cafe noir I confirm once again that Paris is that amulet city where all the pieces fit together, where what Marguerite Yourcenar said, that time is a great sculptor, makes perfect sense. I have taken out the notebook where I am jotting down ideas for a new historical novel. But instead of continuing in the 16th century, I have preferred to dedicate a few words to someone I admire and love very much. My brother Enrique Arce,

In each of my reunions with Quique, I feel vibrate all that characterizes us, calls us and sister. That which is felt between people who do not need the language of words to understand each other. We have met again in different situations in life. Always connected by the same dreams and illusions from times of formation, of struggle to open a gap for ourselves in the difficult world to which we have decided to dedicate our lives. The same thing that is only reserved for a few and for a limited time: interpretation.

Quique knew that he would be an actor, studying law and business careers. I shared training with him in Valencia and London. Then I continued in Madrid and he in New York where he continued his training for four years at the prestigious American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Journeys back to a Madrid in which he did not fit in at all and the consequent injuries continued. Today, thirty years of more or less successful decisions, mistakes, falls, getting back up a thousand times, and a thousand times falling again, disappearing, reinventing oneself, is a lesson in resistance. Because he is in that place that he had so dreamed of. Yes, definitely, three decades of commitment and work have given the desired results, as suggested by the mathematics of the universe, the one in which many do not believe, but in which a few pour all the possible energy of their desires and objectives. Enrique has delivered to each era huge amounts of lights and shadows in that same direction, the one that indicated the destiny of his dream. With determination and faith, he has worked and given everything possible to make it happen. So today we can affirm that Enrique is giving that Quique of thirty years ago everything that he dreamed of.

On this occasion we have met again in Paris, where we have celebrated everything that is happening to him. In the City of the Lumiere is rolling Murder Mystery 2, the new film by Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, which also has Melanie Laurent and Mark Strong among others in the cast. He is immersed in this project, after recently accumulating participation in films under the orders of Woody Allen, or with Mel Gibson or Schwarzeneger, to continue adding examples.