E3 2022 has been cancelled, the world’s largest video game fair

Image : THIS.

Bad news for video game fans. One of the most important events in the industry, which until a few years ago had the title of the largest and most relevant conference in the world of video games, has been cancelled in this 2022. E3 will not happen this year, neither in person nor virtually.

The last time we witnessed an E3 in person, which took place in the city of Los Angeles, United States, was in 2019, and that year a very important change was also made for this event. Sony, the company responsible for PlayStation, decided that as of that year it would not participate in E3, dedicating itself only to participating in other events and in its own virtual video announcements.

In 2020, E3 was completely canceled for obvious reasons: the Covid 19 pandemic, which had only been affecting the entire planet for a few months at the time. In 2021, instead, E3 returned, but virtually.

This year, however, E3 was expected to take place at least virtually, especially after events like CES 2022 and MWC 2022 returned, relatively and at least in part, to pre-pandemic normalcy. , since this same month the Game Developers Conference (GDC) was held in the city of San Francisco in person.

Last January, the organizers of E3 announced that it would take place this year virtually. Now, for some reason, the fair has been canceled entirely. Neither face-to-face, nor virtual, this year there is no E3. The organizers, yes. í, promise that in 2023 the conference will return.

G/O Media may get a commission

On the other hand Geoff Keighley, organizer of The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, has taken advantage to remind that its video game event for this summer will take place during the month of June.