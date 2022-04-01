Don’t expect to see RayTracing in Minecraft on Xbox any time soon

Last year we had a lot of important releases by the big studios, this is including the Xbox Game Studios that Microsoft has working on their own projects and that at the end of 2021 gave us very successful real bombshells like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinity.

Although in 2022 we have not seen any new titles from these studios reach the market, we still have games with years behind that are still very popular and are updated frequently, Minecraft being one of the best examples that we can put right now.

Minecraft won’t be getting a RayTraced mode on Xbox anytime soon

A few days ago, the Mojang studio released an update for the game that could only be used by insider users that allowed playing with RayTracing on Xbox consoles, something similar to what has been going on for a long time in the PC version.

Although this might seem like this way of playing Minecraft was close to coming to consoles, the developers have since confirmed Twitter what no plans to bring this to the full version of the game any time soonin addition to the fact that what was seen in the test version shown before was a very early prototype and has already been deleted.

The previous Minecraft Preview build available to Xbox Insiders inadvertently included prototype code for raytracing support on Xbox consoles. This early prototype code has been removed from Preview and doesn’t signal near future plans to bring raytracing support to consoles. — Minecraft (@Minecraft) March 31, 2022

We will see if this technology reaches the console version of this highly successful game, but for now it seems that we will have to wait a long time to see something like this, if Mojang is encouraged to take the project to the end.