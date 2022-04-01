Denzen Washington had to overcome many obstacles in his life: we tell you how he managed to get ahead | Famous

Great celebrities have managed to earn an important place in Hollywood with their artistic career and their talent for playing characters of different genres; however, it has not been easy for everyone to achieve it.

Denzel Washington and the story that made him what he is today

At the age of 14, the actor went through the divorce of his parents, pastor Denzel H. Washington and aesthetics graduate Lennis Washington, which made his adolescence heavy, rebellious and tragic.

“My parents were like night and day. They say opposites attract, but my parents just grew apart. I went through a very rebellious stage”, he told ‘Parade’ in 1999.

His mom sent him to a private school in upstate New York so he could behave himself and get on the right track.

“My mother sent me to a private school in upstate New York, and that decision changed my life, because I wouldn’t have survived in the direction I was going,” Denzel told the same outlet.

During his childhood, many of his friends ended up in prison, but thanks to Mrs. Lennis, who taught him to differentiate between good and bad, he never had to go through the same situation.

“The guys I was dating at the time, my career partners, have now spent maybe 40 years combined in the penitentiary. They were good guys, but the streets caught up with them. I had that pentacostal foundation and a mother who used to say, ‘Son, you never know who is praying for you.’ So maybe it wasn’t my destiny to fall into those traps,” the actor revealed.

Denzel Washington’s mom knew her son would be famous and successful

The winner of two Oscars also said that his mother, in 1975, while she was in her beauty salon, had a premonition.

This while Denzel, who was then 20 years old and a student at Fordham University in the Bronx, was in the same place.

Lennis told him that he would become a famous person and that he would speak to millions of people.

Perhaps referring to the speeches that are given after winning the most important awards in the world of cinema.

Finally in an interview with ‘Closer Weekly’ in 2018, the actor mentioned that thanks to his mother he has a successful career.

“My mother never gave up on me. She did so badly in school that they sent me home, but my mother sent me back,” Denzel told the outlet.

Achievements of Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington has been married to Pauletta since 1983, together they have four children: John David, Katia, and twins Malcolm and Olivia.

He has been nominated for best supporting actor twice for ‘Shout for Freedom’ (1987) and ‘Times of Glory’ (1989), winning an Oscar for the second.

He has been nominated five times for best actor, for ‘Malcolm X’ (1992), ‘Hurricane Carter’ (1999), ‘Training Day’ (2001), ‘The Flight’ (2012), ‘Fences’ (2016), ‘Roman J. Israel, Esq.’ (2017), ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ (2021) and ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ (2021).