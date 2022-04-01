Comedian told the rumors, said- I am on the set of Khatra Khatra and working | Comedian told the rumours, said- I am on the set of ‘Khatra Khatra’ and working

One hour ago

There are reports on social media that comedian Bharti Singh has given birth to a little angel. Bharti herself told the lies of these rumors and said that people are congratulating her by messaging, but this news is not true. Bharti and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa had told that they are expecting delivery in the first week of April.

Rumors denied on live chat

Bharti said in a live chat session on social media, “I am getting calls and messages from people congratulating me. There is news that I have given birth to a daughter, but it is not true. I am on the sets of Khatra Khatra. There was a break of 15-20 minutes, so I decided to come live and tell that I am still working. I am scared because the delivery date is near.”

Bharti further said, “Harsh and I were talking about the child, who will he go to, but one thing is certain that he too will be funny like us.” Bharti asked her fans not to believe in rumors and urged them to wait to hear the news.

Bharti can become a mother any day

Bharti is eight months pregnant and shared a BTS video of a photoshoot on her YouTube channel LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa) last week. In which Bharti told that doctors say that the child can be any day.

we’re gonna be moms

Bharti had shared the news of her pregnancy in December last year on her YouTube channel LOL (Life of Limbachiyaa) in a video titled ‘Hum Maa Banana Wala Hai’. Let us tell you, Harsh and Bharti were married on 3 December 2017 in Goa.