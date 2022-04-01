Chris Pine told a confused Oscar partygoer that he was Chris Evans from ‘Captain America’

An attendee at the Oscars party over the weekend knew him as…Joey Lawrence?

Pine, in an appearance Wednesday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” told Kimmel that after the partygoer mistook him for the “Blossom” actor-musician, he eventually lied and told him he was actually Chris Evans. , who played Captain America in many a Marvel movie.

It’s not the first time Pine has been called by another male celebrity’s name, she said.

“I have Ryan Reynolds, [Chris] Pratt, [Chris] Hemsworth, Matt Damon,” Pine said, making his bid for “Best Dressed Chris” in maroon and white striped pants with embroidered buttons and blush and slippers.

When Pine finally told the party sponsor that he was Captain America (again, not true; the only heroic captain Pine has played is Kirk in the “Star Trek” reboot movies), the attendee said : “That’s my man!” according to Pino. The Chriss of Hollywood, all action stars (three of them from Marvel movies), white and mostly blonde, get confused with each other quite often. Even Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pratt’s father-in-law (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Jurassic Park,” “Parks and Recreation”), called Pratt by Evans’ last name, according to People. Some celebrities just can’t take a break without the millions of dollars they make from their blockbuster franchises.

