Challenges and missions of Fortnite Season 2 – Week 2: all the solutions and rewards

The challenges and missions of the week 2 of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3 They are available from 03/31/2022. Here we help you to successfully complete each challenge and mission from Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:

Run 300 meters with a tank

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must travel a total of 300 meters while we are in a Titan Tank. These are all the possible locations where we will find this type of vehicle; at the beginning of each game it is decided randomly if in each of them there will be a tank or not:

Deal damage to opponents with an Exotic Weapon

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must inflict a total of 150 points of damage to enemies using Exotic Weapons. The full list is as follows; are for sale by the following characters in their respective locations:

Stormfinder Marksman Rifle : they’re selling this The Imagined (appears randomly in Seven Outpost III, Seven Outpost IV, or Seven Outpost V), The scientist (Synapse Station) and The foundation (The Sanctuary).

: they’re selling this (appears randomly in Seven Outpost III, Seven Outpost IV, or Seven Outpost V), (Synapse Station) and (The Sanctuary). Explosive Marksman Rifle : they’re selling this The visitor (Launch pad), Agent Jones (Randomly appears in Seven Outpost I or Seven Outpost II) and Banana (The Daily Bugle).

: they’re selling this (Launch pad), (Randomly appears in Seven Outpost I or Seven Outpost II) and (The Daily Bugle). Nighthawk : they’re selling this The origin (The Sanctuary) and Comesesos (He travels between the center of the map and Los Jonesys, following a pre-established route).

: they’re selling this (The Sanctuary) and (He travels between the center of the map and Los Jonesys, following a pre-established route). Shadow Seeker : they’re selling this Metal Team Leader (Camp Sweetheart, appears randomly in the cabin with the gray roof) and cuddlespool (Camp Sweetheart, appears randomly in the cabin with the red roof.)

: they’re selling this (Camp Sweetheart, appears randomly in the cabin with the gray roof) and (Camp Sweetheart, appears randomly in the cabin with the red roof.) Precise Six Bullet Revolver : they’re selling this Cuddles Team Leader (Camp Sweetheart, appears randomly in the big building with the pink roof) and paw (Camp Sweetheart, appears randomly in the cabin with the yellow roof.)

: they’re selling this (Camp Sweetheart, appears randomly in the big building with the pink roof) and (Camp Sweetheart, appears randomly in the cabin with the yellow roof.) Triumph: they’re selling this Bunker Jonesy (The Jonesys, appears randomly walking around the southwest part, near the caravan trailer), Ludwig (The Jonesys, appears randomly in the southeasternmost building), Manes Marauder (The Jonesys, appears randomly in the most northwestern building) and Jonesy I (The Jonesys, appears randomly in the northeastmost building.)

Visit Tilted Floors, The Sanctuary and Control Cavern

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must visit Pisos Picados, El Santuario and Cavern of Controlregardless of order:

Deal damage with shotguns to opponents within 5 seconds of sprinting

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must inflict a total of 200 points of damage to enemies using shotguns of any typebut only counts damage dealt within 5 seconds of sprinting. First we must do a tactical sprint by pressing the left stick on consoles or Right Shift on PC, and then shoot enemies with a shotgun of any type and rarity so that the damage dealt counts towards the total.

Buy a weapon of Rare rarity or higher from a Vending Machine

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must buy using gold bars a weapon of Rare rarity (color blue) or higher at an Armatronic vending machine. We will find weapon vendors at the following points on the map:

Destroy structures with Remote Explosives

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must destroy a total of 25 structures of the stage using Remote Explosives. The C4 is a weapon that we will find randomly on the ground, or in chests. It is used first by launching an explosive charge with the fire button, and then we can detonate one or more charges (those that we have previously placed/launched) by pressing the aim button.

Pick up a weapon while sliding

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must pick up a weapon from the ground while we are sliding. to slide, we must first perform a tactical sprint (press left stick in on consoles, or Right Shift on PC using default controls) and then press crouch (press the right stick inwards on consoles or C on PC using the default controls). While we’re sliding, we must pick up a weapon from the ground.

complete these Week 2 challenges and missions of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 allows us to obtain experience with which to level up, obtain battle stars and so go unlocking things battle pass. Take a look at our complete guide of Fortnite Battle Royale to know all its ins and outs.