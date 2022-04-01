Cardi B makes history as the first woman to receive platinum certification for all songs on an album

Cardi B credit: Bang Showbiz

Rap singer Cardi B became the first woman to have an album in which all her songs have been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Cardi B, 29, had already managed to get her album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ triple platinum, so now all 13 songs on it are at least certified platinum by the RIAA.

Her latest triumph comes after another milestone with the same album, when she became the first woman to have every song certified gold, according to Billboard.

Although all the tracks on Cardi’s debut album went platinum, “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” — which featured Bad Bunny and J Balvin — stood out among the 13 songs. Both received diamond certification, meaning they have been certified platinum 10 times.

‘Invasion Of Privacy’ was also critically acclaimed, earning good reviews upon its release in 2018. It was a year later, in 2019, that it garnered the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

‘Bodak Yellow’ and ‘I Like It’ also achieved coveted number one spots on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart upon their release.

The record has also become the best-selling rap album by a female artist of the 2010s, according to the Billboard 200 Decade-End chart.

In April 2021, the singer celebrated the album’s success on its third anniversary with a social media post: “Thank you to everyone who has shown your love for ‘IOP’ today, feels like a birthday,” the artist tweeted. “I have sweet and bittersweet memories when I listen to the album, I faced many challenges during the process and after, but the result was beautiful and successful. I love you forever.”

Although she has been slow to produce a second studio album, Cardi B scored a bigger hit with her popular single ‘WAP,’ which she collaborated on with Megan Thee Stallion.