Camila Cabello will release a new breakup song in honor of Shawn Mendes

Camila Hair has just released a fragment of a new song, a complete story of tears, everything seems to indicate that as a musician one of the few positive aspects that can arise after having a broken heart when ending a relationship, there is plenty of inspiration material for new lyrics , or at least this is the impression that several artists leave after ending their relationship.

Now to this long line of composers joins Camila Hairit was through her tik tok account where Camila shared a fragment of a new song that will be on her next album Familia, which will be released on April 8 and the lyrics are undoubtedly one of the most heartbreaking that have been listened.

Everything seems to indicate that she is inspired by her experience with her last breaking off next to Shawn Mendez; tik tok appears with the lyrics, “Did you get the space time you needed? Did you realize what you wanted?” and then ends with the sentence “You are the only one I want to meet but I never do, everyone at this party is not you.”

You would also like to read:







What a way for Camila to make the fans feel that moment that she is feeling, to convey her emotions and leave her heart on the surface so that her fans, as well as the whole world, can witness her recovery process.







Camila Cabello’s publication of her next album. Photo: Instagram @camila_cabello

However, there is something magical and good at this moment, and that is that finally Camila with her music is not only helping herself to overcome the breakup, but is even helping other people who may also be going through the same thing in their process.

It should be remembered that this would be the second song that would talk about the breakup with Shawn because the first was “Bam Bam” in collaboration with Ed Sheeran. This song has verses like, “I could never imagine even having doubts, but not everything works out. Now I’m dancing with strangers. You could be dating casually. Damn, everything is changing so fast. That’s life, yeah.

You would also like to read:







“We were kids at firstipio, I guess we’re adults now”, “We were kids at first, I guess now we’re adults” adds Camila in her song. Camila and Shawn announced their breakup in November 2021, after having been together since 2019. However, they continue to leaving cute messages on their social networks, so it is rumored that they ended on good terms.