“Brock Lesnar will beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38” – predicted Indian-origin WWE legend Jinder Mahal

A few days later in WWE WrestleMania 38, there will be a historic match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The buildup of this match has happened in great style so far. Fans had a lot of fun in this rivalry. Both the superstars have also claimed their victory. Indian-origin WWE legend Jinder Mahal has also made his predictions regarding this match. Jinder Mahal said that Brock Lesnar will defeat Roman Reigns in this match.

WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal gave a big reaction

WrestleMania 38 will be held for two days. In the main event of Night 2, there will be a match between Lesnar and Roman Reigns. This match has been highly hyped so far. For the first time at WrestleMania, this type of match will be between Roman Reigns and Lesnar. This time the situation is also different. Roman Reigns is doing a great job as heel and Brock Lesnar’s babyface look is being liked by all.

WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal gave his interview to Sportskeeda Wrestling. Mahal was asked about the winner of the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar here. The palace said

I would go to Brock Lesnar. I think both top titles will be won by Brock Lesnar. We have never seen Brock Lesnar like this before. It’s a lot of fun watching Lesnar at the moment. Lesnar has no tension. The most dangerous version of Brock Lesnar is being seen by everyone at the moment. What Lesnar is doing right now, he probably has never done it before.

Jinder Mahal has given a different statement so far. So far many veterans have said that Roman Reigns will win in this match, but Jinder Mahal has named Lesnar. This match will be very special. The eyes of the whole world will be on this. Now it has to be seen who will win in this match.