Bray Wyatt talks at WrestleCon about his future in wrestling

Bray Wyatt has been one of the most relevant fighters in WWE in recent years. Despite his creative mismanagement, the superstar knew how to reinvent himself and get the support and affection of the fans. The former WWE star noted on Instagram that he has arrived in Dallas and it took a while for answer some fan questions. This is what she had to say during the question and answer round:

Will fight again when the time is right

“I will always love wrestling. I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my life not stepping back into the ring and hearing that roar again. I think about it often. But everything has to be in its place. Like I said, timing is everything“.

The Firefly Funhouse segments were based on his life

“The Firefly Funhouse, at least the first ones, are a story about my life. There he told you stories that happened live on television and many that you could never know. They were confessions. They were short, stylized documentaries about my life. That’s why they connected. They weren’t just about wrestling. They were an origin story. What I really went through, my struggles, my vices, my return and the war that follows. because, believe me, I had all the emotions imaginable during its realization. My life, my art.”

You are in good health

“I have never been healthier, both physically and mentally. I have been able to challenge myself with projects that would not have been possible before. It is a happy moment for me. But I have to be patient. Timing is everything.”

He is clear about the biggest lesson he has learned in his life

“Business is about thinking with your head, not your heart. So I’m lousy at business.”

He was hurt when he was released from his contract with WWE

“At first revenge was the only thing I could think of. But revenge is a confession of pain. And I was hurt. I was angry. And then I was cured. I remembered that every time I have been challenged in my life I have come back better. I am no stranger to pain, nothing has been easy for me, nothing has been given to me. But people should know by now, they should never doubt what I’m capable of.”

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.