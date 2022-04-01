Bollywood Actress Rimi Sen cheated of Rs 4.14 crore FIR registered

The thugs in the country are not missing out on slapping not only the common man but also the high profile people. In one such case, Bollywood actress Rimi Sen has been cheated of crores. A businessman asked Rimi Sen to invest in his business and promised that he would give 30 to 35 percent interest to the actress on it. Now on the complaint of the actress in this case, Khar Police has registered an FIR on March 29.

Giving information about the matter, the police said that film actress Rimi Sen (real name Shubhamitra Sen) told in the complaint that she runs a production house. Whose office is in Khar (West) area. The actress told that in the year 2019, she met the alleged accused Raunak Vyas at a gym in DN Nagar area of ​​Andheri West. Within a few days they became friends of each other. In such a situation, Raunak lured him with huge returns in the name of investment in his business.

Rimi Sen told that Goregaon businessman Raunak Vyas had told him that he was going to start a new business. She told that if she invests money in the business then she will be given 30 to 40 percent interest on it. In such a situation, from February 2019 to November 2020, actress Rimi Sen invested a total of Rs 4.14 crore. However, when Rimi Sen asked him for money, the accused stopped answering the phone calls.

Mumbai | Bollywood actress Rimi Sen has filed a police complaint against a Goregaon-based businessman named Raunak Jatin Vyas for allegedly duping her of Rs 4.14 cr in the name of investment. Case registered under IPC sections 420 & 409. Search on to nab the accused: Khar Police — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

According to the film actress, she was shocked when it came to know that the alleged accused Raunak Vyas had never started any business with his money. Rather he kept on misusing these money. When the actress realized that she had been cheated, she approached the Khar Police with the matter. According to reports, a case has been registered against the Goregaon businessman under sections 420 and 409 of the IPC.

