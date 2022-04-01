Billie Eilish happier than ever

Billie Eilish is a woman of moments: in the most recent she became the youngest woman to win an Oscar in the category of Best Original Song for his theme No Time To Die for the last film of Daniel Craig like James Bond, No Time to Die. She and Finneas, her brother and her producer, picked up the statuette.

They must be used to the theme of galas, because something unheard of would have to happen for them not to win any of their seven nominations for the big night of the Grammy Academy thanks to their second material Happier Than Ever.

Including three of the four main categories: Recording, Album and Song of the year. The only one that was missing is Best New Artist, which was already won at the time with the album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in 2019. We will see it on Sunday during the delivery.

This album had changes in all the sinister concept that characterized her, from her immersion in a more jazz-inspired pop and her photo shoot that allowed her to express much more her maturity as a woman. She removed all kinds of prejudices and eradicated internal battles to deliver a transition job.

Through these songs she gives her own perspective on beauty and sensuality, age and the ridiculousness of being in a position as famous.

I started to feel like a parody of myself, which is pretty weird. I tried to listen to myself to decide what I really liked, instead of thinking about what I would have liked in the past. I analyzed my present,” he told Apple Music.

Without losing his rebellious spirit. For example, the fashion critics at the Oscars surely ignored her declamation called Not My Responsibility, on the aforementioned album, otherwise they would have spared the answer that Billie gave to all those who described her as the worst dressed woman at the gala. of the Oscar.

In this song, with a quite enveloping downtempo, Billie throws herself against the people who usually point her out for her music, her way of dressing, her attitude; how they stereotype the generation to which she belongs and all those who follow her.

In a stricter sense, judging the appearance of others is a thing of idiots and of the past. Is my value based on your perception or is your opinion of me not my responsibility? Here lies the value of the Californian, she has transgressed the values ​​of everyone who believed that a pop star must necessarily have a body, clothing and a certain attitude.

They thought that Britney, Christina and Katy Perry would never change, until they met the girl with the sad eyes, the green shadows, the long black dress; small and with a more radical attitude than the others. Billie and her brother have taken a leap into the future of what we know as pop, the same one that Rosalía, C. Tangana, La Mala Rodríguez and other artists have already given in Latin music, shattering any type of classification.

Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock could have had more resonance than his achievement and that of CODA: Signs of the Heart, however, staying with one of the mother categories would give redemption to one of the most progressive artists of this decade. Sure, he’s got it rough, because all bets are on Jon Batiste’s masterpiece We Are, a contender in 11 categories.

