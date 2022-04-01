Bhojpuri Film Lady Singham Trailer: Rani Chatterjee did a brilliant stunt as Lady Singham, Shakti Kapoor became a tremendous villain

Mumbai. Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee was in the news for a long time for her upcoming film ‘Lady Singham’. Fans too were eager to see the Bhojpuri queen as Singham ever since they came to know about this film. But now the trailer of this film (Bhojpuri Film Lady Singham Trailer Out) has been released, which has increased the desperation of the fans.

In this film, Hindi film industry veteran actor and famous villain Shakti Kapoor is seen as a villain in front of Rani Chatterjee’s upcoming Bhojpuri film Lady Singham. The trailer starts off with a bang, and Rani is also looking great in her police uniform. Watching the trailer, it is learned that Rani arrests Shakti Kapoor’s nephew, leading to a personal enmity between the two. The film stars Rani Chatterjee, Shakti Kapoor and Gaurav Jha in the lead roles.

Many avatars of Rani Chatterjee are being seen in the 5 minute 10 second trailer. From action to stunts, romance, comic, drama, Rani is doing well. On the other hand, Shakti Kapoor is also quite frozen while speaking dialogues in Bhojpuri. The film is directed by Dilip Gulati, produced by Sarla Ashok Saraogi. The trailer of Lady Singham has been released today i.e. on 31st March, on YouTube channel of World Wide Records Bhojpuri, which has got more than 70 thousand views so far.