Bharti Singh Clarifies She Has Not Blessed With Baby Girl

‘Comedy Queen’ Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are currently seen in the show ‘The Khatra-Khatra’. The couple is expecting their first child in the first week of April. For the last two days, there have been many such reports, in which it has been claimed that they have welcomed a baby girl, but this is just a rumour.

In a live chat on 31 March 2022, Bharti Singh clarified that, “I have been receiving messages and calls from loved ones congratulating me. There is news that, I have welcomed a baby girl. But it is not true. I am on the sets of ‘Khatra Khatra’. There is a break of 15-20 minutes here, so I thought, I will come live and tell that, I am still working.”

,read this also- Photos of Prithvi Ambani’s first birthday celebration came in front, the darling was seen playing with father Akash Ambani,

Bharti said, “I am feeling scared. My delivery date is near. Harsh and I talk about the baby.” Bharti told that, she thinks her child is going to be very funny because both of them are funny. Finally he asked his fans not to believe any rumor and wait for Harsh or him to announce the big news.

Recently, Bharti and Harsh shared pictures from their maternity photoshoot. Talking about it in her YouTube video, Bharti shared how the entire photoshoot got delayed due to her busy schedule. She had said, “This photoshoot is also very important, otherwise I would have felt sad that, everyone has done pre-pregnancy photoshoots, why didn’t I get mine done. I felt a little uncomfortable today, may have to go straight to the hospital after that.” ”

,read this also- Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu has not met her granddaughter yet, talks about the actress’ motherhood journey,

Right now, the couple is clearly excited to welcome their first child into the world. We are awaiting official confirmation from their side. So how did you like our story? Do tell us by commenting, as well as if you have any advice for us, then definitely give it.

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get App

AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android or iOS (Apple)