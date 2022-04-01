Angelina Jolie visits Ukrainian children admitted to a Roman hospital

American actress and activist Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to ukrainian children admitted to the hospital Bambino Gesu of Rome and conveyed her concern about the uncertain future they face, the artist explained this Thursday on her social networks.

Jolie, special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) since 2012, was able to greet and inquire this Wednesday about the situation of the 31 little ones from Ukraine housed in this pediatric center, due to the war, the largest in Europe and owned by the Vatican.

Read also: They catch Jada laughing after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

The Pope’s hospital has treated a total of 130 Ukrainian minors since the Russian invasion broke out on February 24, of which 31 remain admitted to its facilities, medical sources explained to Efe.

“I pray for the end of this war. That is the only way to stop the suffering and the flight from the conflict zone. It is horrible to see that children pay the price, in lives lost, health injured and traumatized,” he said. the actress.

Read also: The life of Sasha Sokol, between abuse, eating problems and addiction

Jolie, who according to the media is in the Italian capital for work reasons, also expressed concern about the “uncertain future” that these children face after this setback.

His visit came on the same day that UNHCR confirmed that in a single month almost four million Ukrainians fled their country, while another six and a half million are internally displaced.

mafa