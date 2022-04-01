Alia’s clarification on deleting the post of ‘RRR’ says I want to request everyone not to spread any kind of rumors | Said- I want to request everyone not to spread any kind of rumor

14 hours ago

SS Rajamouli’s latest release ‘RRR’ is doing great at the box office. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are in important roles in this film. At the same time, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan have been seen briefly in the film. According to reports, it is being said that Alia is upset about the screen space and because of this she has deleted all the posts related to ‘RRR’ from social media. Now Alia has given clarification on this entire controversy on social media story.

Alia clarified on deleting the post

Alia wrote in your statement, “In today’s random world, I heard about myself that I have deleted all ‘RRR’ posts because I am angry with the team of the film. I would like to request everyone about this. I want them not to spread any kind of rumours, that too seeing that I have deleted posts from Instagram grid. I always realign old video posts because I want to keep my profile neat and clean.”

Alia is very happy to play Sita’s role

Alia further wrote, “I am thankful to be a part of the world of ‘RRR’. I loved playing Sita. I am very happy with SS Rajamouli sir directing me. With Taarak and Charan I am very happy working. I am thankful for everything related to this film which I have got experience. I am presenting all this clearly because Rajamouli sir and entire team spent many years in making this film. And it’s all our hard work. I want to refute all the wrong things that are being made about the film.”

The film has been released in 5 languages

‘RRR’ ‘Bahubali’ director S.S. Rajamouli’s film. Apart from Hindi and Telugu, the film has also been released in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Due to stars like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan, the buzz of this film remains in Hindi too. Earlier this film was scheduled to be released on 7 January, however due to the lockdown in theaters due to Corona, it has been released on 25 March.