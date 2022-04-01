A$AP Rocky is launching a new whiskey brand amid Rihanna’s pregnancy

In the midst of his girlfriend Rihanna’s pregnancy, A$AP Rocky is launching a brand of whiskey called Mercer + Prince. The market for celebrity booze is saturated, but Rocky hopes a clever bottle design, smooth taste and New York City name will push his whiskey to the front of the pack.

Mercer + Prince features a unique bottle design and smooth flavor

Although A$AP Rocky has a standout verse on Maroon 5’s “Whiskey,” this is the rapper’s first foray into the spirits business.

