A$AP Rocky is launching a new whiskey brand amid Rihanna’s pregnancy

In the midst of his girlfriend Rihanna’s pregnancy, A$AP Rocky is launching a brand of whiskey called Mercer + Prince. The market for celebrity booze is saturated, but Rocky hopes a clever bottle design, smooth taste and New York City name will push his whiskey to the front of the pack.

Mercer + Prince features a unique bottle design and smooth flavor

Although A$AP Rocky has a standout verse on Maroon 5’s “Whiskey,” this is the rapper’s first foray into the spirits business.

“I am so excited and grateful to finally introduce Mercer + Prince to the world,” says Rocky in a press release via Rolling Stone. “I have been learning about whiskey from around the world for the last decade and wanted to challenge the rules to create something unique while honoring and respecting the traditions of the industry.”

The bottle design features two cups and a unique square shape. Rocky wanted a setup where customers could “immediately open the bottle and pour themselves and a friend a drink.”

“Mercer + Prince has a smooth taste, disruptive packaging and a name close to my heart,” he said. “It’s accessible to everyone and appeals to a diverse audience, which was very important to me.”

The whiskey’s name, Mercer + Prince, refers to two cross streets in Rocky’s hometown of New York.

The spirit is aged at least four years in ex-bourbon American white oak barrels and then “influenced” by the rare Mizunara Japanese oak. According to the brand, this results in a smooth richness, with notes of caramel and vanilla accompanied by hints of baked apple and cinnamon.

Global Brand Equities and E. & J. Gallo developed the whisky, and it will be on shelves later this summer.

Rihanna doesn’t drink

Rihanna used to be photographed with a glass of wine in hand, but the singer has been on her best behavior as a mother-to-be.

She told E! Online, her friends knew that she was pregnant because her habits changed. “It was more difficult for me to hide it from my gang because they are around me; They know my habits. She continued, “They say, ‘Don’t you want a drink? Aren’t you smoking?’”

Rihanna’s diet was also a telltale sign: “I’m eating all the things I’m not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and all of a sudden I’m ordering cookies and donuts.”

“But finally, I had to drop everything, and everyone was shocked, of course, as the world was shocked too.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky set the trend from maternity fashion to innovative whiskey bottles

On January 28, the couple posted photos of them standing on the streets of Harlem, New York, showing off Rihanna’s belly. Always the queen of fashion, she has paved the way for pregnancy fashion trends by showing off her baby bump whenever she can.

Rihanna attended an Oscars party the following night and tweeted a series of photos with the caption “Me and my date to the gold Oscar party #bump22.”

While Rihanna was attending an Oscar party, A$AP Rocky was in Brazil performing at Lollapalooza.

High Snobiety reported the details of her performance attire, including a custom-made ERL t-shirt.

Rihanna and Rocky’s baby is due sometime in the spring. Bet on her son to be the best dressed infant of 2022.

