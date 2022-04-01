A ‘cannibal’ solar storm will hit the Earth at more than 3 million kilometers per hour

Warnings of the ‘cannibalistic’ solar storm that will hit our planet come from a frenetic activity of the Sun. These are the consequences.

Authorities warned The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC). a cluster of 17 solar ejecta emerged from the same point on the star. With the full force of the Sun, two of them will impact the Earth this week. Due to the power of the phenomena detected, the scientists labeled them under the same category: ‘cannibal solar storm‘.

According to X’s calculations, both solar ejections will impact our planet at more than 3 million kilometers per hour. Although it seems a monstrosity, the reality is that there will be few harmful effects to life on the surface: Earth’s magnetic field protects us.

What is the ‘cannibal’ solar storm?

Like a natural shield that isolates us from the Sun’s radiation —as well as from other objects in the cosmos—, the Earth’s magnetic field allows conditions of the biosphere remain habitable. This does not mean, however, that it will not react when hit by a cannibalistic solar storm.

On the contrary, according to the predictions of The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), they will most likely see spectacular northern lights for several nights. What’s more: according to livesciencethey are most likely to spread from the north pole to pennsylvaniaa rare phenomenon on the planet.

Cannibalistic coronal mass ejections occur when fast-moving solar flares outpace previous flares in the same region of space, entraining charged particles to form a combined giant wavefront that triggers a powerful geomagnetic storm.

The rise of this show will be appreciated during the night of April 1, 2022, when both ejecta will impact the Earth. The cannibal solar storm warnings —referred to as AR2975— have been coming since March 28 of the same year, when began to detect ‘frantic’ activity on the Sun.

As alarming as the situation sounds, there is nothing to worry about. Our magnetic field has ability to absorb even these ravenous blows from the Sun. At most, the most advisable thing for people in North America will be to find an open space to observe the northern lights in the coming nights.

