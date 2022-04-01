4 damages that could result in WWE losing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38

WWE WrestleMania 38 will see a scintillating match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Actually, the main event of WrestleMania Night 2 between both the stars will be a match for the WWE and Universal Championship and title unification will also be seen here. The rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns has been very interesting.

They have impressed a lot together and hopefully the fight will be great. Roman Reigns has more chances of victory in this match but Brock Lesnar has the power to defeat Reigns. The Beast has defeated Roman before. This time also it is possible. If Roman Reigns loses in this match, then WWE can suffer to some extent. So in this article we will talk about 4 losses that will happen to WWE due to the loss of Roman Reigns.

4- Roman Reigns can go on the break and this can cause loss in terms of ratings

Roman Reigns has been seen in WWE continuously for a long time and he needs a break. If Roman loses at WrestleMania, it is certain that he will go on a break. It is because of Roman that WWE benefits in terms of viewership of SmackDown. Fans like to see him.

For this reason, the defeat of the Romans would be a great loss. WWE continues to suffer losses in Raw viewership, but because of Tribal Chief, SmackDown’s ratings remain stable. There can be a big drop in that too. SmackDown doesn’t have any superstars up to Roman’s level.

3- High-profile feuds like Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre will never happen again

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for a long time and for this reason he has appeared in many important storylines. He has also appeared in feuds with big superstars such as John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Edge, Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship.

If he loses at WrestleMania, then we will not get to see his main event storylines. Brock Lesnar or any other superstar will be involved in high-profile feuds and Roman Reigns won’t be able to be a part of it most of the time. This would be a loss for WWE. Fans want to see Roman in the main storyline against many other superstars including Drew McIntyre.

2- WWE will not get a fighting champion

Roman Reigns is a heel superstar and that is why he prefers to fight less. However, it is also completely true that Roman Reigns has been a fighting champion. He has defended his title on few occasions but he has successfully defended his championship against several legends.

This is really a big thing. If Roman Reigns loses the title, then WWE will not get a fighting champion like him. WWE may have to suffer this loss because of a decision after WrestleMania. That’s why WWE has to make a wise decision.

1- The character of Roman Reigns will be spoiled

Roman Reigns has the best character in WWE right now. He is always the subject of discussion due to his brilliant gimmick. Rance was not liked that much earlier but because of the heel character, the fans have liked him. No one has been able to defeat Roman and that is why his character has been able to achieve success.

If Roman Reigns gets defeated in the main event of a big show like WrestleMania 38, then his character will be affected. Fans will lose their interest and then losing will not be such a big deal for them. For this reason, WWE may have to suffer a big loss due to Roman’s defeat at WrestleMania.

