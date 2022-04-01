20 butterfly tattoos you’ll want to get

Photo credit: Emojipedia – Getty Images

The reasons why one decides to have a tattoo they are disparate. Before, it seemed mandatory to have a reason to ink a phrase or a drawing on your skin. However, now nobody questions the meaning of the line you have tattooed, and it may even be for the simple and simple fact that you love them. Pure aesthetics. Our skin is a canvas that we have come to take advantage of in this life.

Precisely the ‘tattoo’ that we are going to talk about today meets all these requirements and, in addition, there are already many famous ones, such as Aitana, Demi Lovato or Ariana Grande, those who have decided to take the step to do it. Which one? The one from the butterfly.

It has become one of the most sought after tattoo designs, but also the most viewed. His meaning varies depending on the culture you are in, but they almost always symbolize change, evolution or metamorphosis. In addition, it is also very typical that they are identified with femininity and youth.

If you are one of those who was waiting for a reason to do it, here it is. Above all, in these times when everything that has happened in recent years, such as the pandemic or the recent war in Ukraine, has completely transformed our plans, even changing the way we live. But if you’re one of those who just needed a little inspiration to know in which part of the body to do it, you will love this.

The butterfly, one of the best tattoos you can get

We have compiled the 20 butterfly tattoo designs that we liked the most so that you do not waste a moment in capturing this insect on your body. Of course, we have some previous recommendations. Regarding the stroke, our suggestion is that it be fine, in black or even adding some color, such as blue or lilac on the wings. The designs minimalist are trendy! But keep in mind one thing: in areas where the muscle is not ‘strengthened’, such as the biceps, do not choose a butterfly size too small or over the years it will look like the cocoon it came out of. Although we also recommend that it be smaller than the one Harry Styles wears on his chest…

1. In the arms. We are not going to deny that it is the place in the anatomy where most people get butterflies, since it goes hand in hand with the Y2K (or two-mile) style that is now distilled. And we love it! Aitana takes it to that area, at the height of the biceps.

two. Ariana Grande has a very similar one (who was inspired by whom?), only ruling her shoulder. It is one of the most popular of the singer.

3. Although it also seems a perfect place the top of the elbow.

Four. And even the side.

We are not going to deny that it will hurt a little there.

5. In the ribs You’ll also feel a bit of an intense prick, but the result is very ‘aesthetic’. Tip: measure the height well, to take advantage of its presence every time you put on a ‘crop top’.

6. Demi Lovato, on the other hand, preferred to pose her butterfly on her neck.

7. But if you prefer something less big, you can always opt for the neck.

8. Remember that the fingers of the hand are always a good choice! Especially now that it is not frowned upon to have them tattooed, we have to take advantage!

9. The doll It is one of the most typical places, but where we know that you will never regret it.

10. The ankle it becomes the perfect location to gather a couple of these insects, and form a kind of flying vine.

eleven. if you you add colorIn addition, the effect will be very ‘cute’.

12. Behind the ear We promise you that nothing hurts. The most positive thing about this point of your skin is that you will not see it all the time and you will never get tired. With the collected, in addition, it is great.

13. Inspired by the mythical Rachel Green, the hip it is a very sexy place to stamp a drawing under the epidermis.

14. In the same way that the groin. Remember that, in order not to fall into ‘chonismo’, the lines have to be very fine and the size very small.

fifteen. Maybe you had never thought about it, but replace black ink with red could be a very good option…

16. Along the the spine different figures can be tattooed. A good option is to put together a butterfly with a few more strokes.

17. For those who love the pin-up style, nothing better than a butterfly in the sternum.

18. The side of the chest It is one of the sexiest areas of our body. Imagine highlighting it with a small insect.

19. The claviclebones that rule our shoulders, can become the perfect lodging for this winged animal.