Xavier Woods reacts to his new name change

WWE SmackDown star Xavier Woods reacted on Twitter to his name change. As noted above, WWE changed his name on his roster page and no longer refers to him as King Woods. It is not known why it was decided to drop the name just a few months after he won the King of the Ring tournament, but Woods doesn’t seem bothered by the change.. The fighter recently tweeted:

“Call me King Woodscall me Xavier Woodscall me austin creed. You might as well call me King Midas since everything I touch turns to gold 😉 and I look really good in that photo, almost as good as I do in real life.”

Xavier Woods returns to action after a spell injured



Xavier Woods made his return to the screen last week in the blue mark under his former ring name, Xavier Woods. The New Day member was out of action for a while due to injury. On the March 25 edition of SmackDown, he made a surprise return to help Kofi Kingston.

Apart from this, through a press release, published on its official website, WWE has confirmed that The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) they will face Ridge Holland and Sheamus at WrestleMania Saturday, event that will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Butch will accompany the heel team.

