WWE legend John Cena admits to regretting his fight with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in a revealing interview, calling it ‘stupid’

JOHN CENA has admitted that he regrets his feud with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Cena and Johnson wrestled in back-to-back Wrestlemania main events in 2012 and 2013.

Cena admitted in a 2020 Q&A session that things ended up getting “pretty personal” between the couple.

He explained, “I said some things that weren’t nice. He said some things that weren’t nice.”

“And I can assure you that in our line of work there is a gray area where imagination becomes very real and we were right in the sweet spot of that gray area, each watching the other’s every move and not very happy with the other party. «

The 44-year-old later confessed that he was wrong to call Johnson a sellout for switching between WWE and his acting career.

Cena has made inroads into the entertainment industry in recent years, starring in comedies like Trainwreck, Blockers and Daddy’s Home, as well as the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee.

And last year he even followed in his old rival’s footsteps by appearing in the latest installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, F9.

On their feud, Cena added: “It was stupid of me. He really was. That was my perspective at the time.

“For me, not being able to see Dwayne’s vision for what he personally wanted to do and how his personal success could affect a growing global brand, that was just ignorance on my part.”

Cena also acknowledges the doors Johnson has opened for him through his successful transition to movie stardom.

He added: “I am very grateful to Dwayne Johnson.

“His success has provided me with many opportunities that I am extremely grateful for, and I certainly would not have had them without him.”