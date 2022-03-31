WWE Evil Audience March 28, 2022

Once WWE Monday Night Raw finished last Monday, March 28, USA Network broadcast the episode of WWE Evil starring Roman Reigns. The chapter, 69 minutes long, rrecorded an audience figure of 631,000 viewers.

The program recorded a Compartir from 0.18 in demographics of interest, corresponding to ages between 18 and 49 years. The cable demographics picked up a average audience of 229,000 viewersranking 18th among the most watched programs of the day within the demographic of interest, according to data provided by the portal showbuzzdaily.com.

WWE Evil is a documentary series divided into 8 chapters, which focuses on some of the biggest heels of the company’s history. Hosted by 16-time world champion John Cena, the docuseries reveals interesting behind-the-scenes details that have come to shape the behavior of these superstars. Each of the episodes stars one of these villains, namely “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, The Miz, Sasha Banks, Brothers of Destruction, Randy Orton, Stephanie McMahon, Ric Flair and Roman Reigns.

Despite being a Peacock-exclusive series, USA Network will be able to broadcast at least some of the episodes. After the broadcast of the chapter starring Roman Reigns, the channel is expected to continue with the episode focused on Undertaker and Kane (Brothers of Destruction).



WWE Evil Audience on USA Network

March 28: 631,000 viewers

