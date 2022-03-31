Women denounce that ‘gaslighting’ is done in medicine

Melinda Wenner-Moyer

Jenneh Rishe used to easily run 9.5 kilometers in 45 minutes; until she, unexpectedly, she was no longer able to do so. In the spring of 2019, Rishe, now 34, started having trouble running like she used to.

A few years earlier, he had been diagnosed with two congenital heart conditions that doctors said would not affect his daily life. However, she was getting worse. At night, she was woken up by severe pains in her chest and, after passing out many times, she started using a wheelchair.

Rishe, who lives in Los Angeles, heard of a well-known cardiologist in the Midwest and traveled there to see him. The doctor quickly dismissed his symptoms, Rishe said. “People who have this condition are not that sick,” he remembers him telling her. She prescribed another heart medication, told him to exercise, and sent him home.

Not satisfied with this treatment, Rishe went to see another doctor. He did exhaustive tests with which she discovered that her arteries were suffering from spasms due to lack of oxygen. “It was like I was having little heart attacks every time my chest hurt,” she said. Two months later, she had open heart surgery to correct the problem. Which, she later found out, may have saved her life.

“I keep thinking that any one of my races could literally have been my last,” Rishe revealed.

WOMEN IN DIAGNOSTIC ERRORS

Research indicates that there are diagnostic errors in up to one in seven patient appointments with the doctor. That most of these are derived from a lack of knowledge on the part of the doctor. In a wide variety of situations, women are more likely to be misdiagnosed than men.

Patients have felt that doctors incorrectly dismissed their symptoms as unimportant. Or that they were psychological in origin they are using the term ‘medical gaslighting’. This to talk about their experiences and share their stories on sites like Instagram. This term comes from a work called ‘Luz de gas’ (‘gaslighting’). This is about a man’s attempts to drive his wife crazy. Also, many patients, especially women and people of color, describe their quest for an accurate diagnosis and treatment as maddening.

“We know that it is common for doctors to diagnose and treat men and women differently; especially women of color. Even when they have the same illnesses.” This was stated by Karen Lutfey Spencer, a researcher at the University of Colorado, Denver campus, who studies medical decision-making.

WOMEN EXPECT MORE

Research has shown that, compared to men, women have to wait longer for cancer and heart disease diagnoses, receive more conservative treatment for traumatic brain injuries, and are less frequently prescribed pain relievers. It’s also common for people of color to receive poorer care and for doctors to rate black patients as uncooperative or noncompliant, which research shows can affect the quality of treatment.

“I remember going over and over it in my head trying to figure out what I could have done to make him react that way,” said Rishe, who is black, referring to the Midwestern cardiologist. “And, yes, I came to consider that racism had something to do with it.”

WOMEN’S PROBLEMS ATTRIBUTED TO MENTAL HEALTH

Women say doctors often attribute their medical problems to their mental health, weight, or lack of self-care, which can delay the effectiveness of treatment. For example, Spencer’s research indicates that women are twice as likely as men to be diagnosed with a mental illness when their symptoms coincide with heart disease.

Sarah Szczypinski, a journalist from Seattle, said that in 2016, after giving birth to her son, she began to have pain and swelling in her knees, one doctor diagnosed her with postpartum depression, while another told her that she had to lose weight. weight and doing squats, when in reality it was a hip dysplasia exacerbated by her pregnancy.

She felt as if the doctors were telling her that the excruciating pain she had “was just something women had to go through,” she said. By 2020, her condition had gotten so bad that she eventually had to have surgery, cutting her leg bone into two parts and realigning it with her hip. When she was finally diagnosed, “I felt vindicated in many ways,” she said. But, in the end, “it took three years to diagnose me and it took me another two to recover.”

SOME PATIENTS ARE MORE LIKELY TO BE ‘GAS LIGHTED AND OVERLOOKED’

Partly because scientists know so much less about the female body than the male, women are more often misdiagnosed, even though “biological differences exist even at the cellular level,” said Chloe Bird, a sociologist. senior at Pardee RAND Graduate School studying women’s health.

In 1977, the US Food and Drug Administration began advising scientists not to include women of reproductive age in their clinical trials for fear that the experiments would harm the fetus if these women became pregnant. The researchers were also concerned that hormonal fluctuations could affect research results.

INCLUDING MORE WOMEN

Today—thanks in large part to a law passed in 1993 requiring that women and minorities participate in medical research funded by the National Institutes of Health—women are now more systematically included in studies, but there remains a huge knowledge gap.

For example, it’s common for women with heart disease to have different symptoms than men with the same conditions, but doctors know men’s symptoms much better, explained Jennifer Mieres, a Northwell Health network cardiologist. from New York. “When women come in with symptoms that don’t fit into the algorithm we were taught in medical school, they are gaslighted and passed over,” she said.

When Michelle Cho was 32 years old and was diagnosed with lupus erythematosus, a disease in which the body gradually attacks its own tissues, she had already developed kidney failure, a heart murmur and pneumonia; however, she commented that the first doctor she went to diagnosed her with allergies and the second one thought she was pregnant.

“Every time I left disappointed, sad and uncomfortable because I knew that they had not solved my problem or helped me at all and that it had also been another lost day,” said Cho, a medical student who lives in the city of New York. “I felt like they were telling me it was all in my imagination.”

HOW CAN DOCTORS AND PATIENTS ACCESS BETTER HEALTH CARE?

Experts say it’s hard to know how to begin to address these systemic problems, but scientists say there needs to be at least more research on women’s diseases.

Spencer suggested that doctors spend more time with their patients and see fewer patients overall. Research has shown that when people have to handle many cognitive tasks, they are more likely to make decisions based on bias. For example, one study found that men in medicine were less likely to prescribe painkillers when they were highly stressed to black patients who came in with low back pain.

Doctors often work in very difficult conditions that “open the door for errors and omissions,” Spencer said. “It’s as if the challenge of problematic systems and processes induces bias.” The researchers have also called for more training in medical schools about unconscious bias and racism in health care. In 2019, California passed a law requiring hospitals to implement implicit bias programs for all health care professionals providing perinatal care.

Alyson McGregor, co-founder and director of the division of sex and gender in emergency medicine at Brown University, recommended that until there are more changes, women and patients of color might consider bringing a friend or family member with them each time. go to the doctor. “It really helps a lot to bring someone who supports you and can intervene to say things like, ‘She normally doesn’t have that much pain,’” she asserted.

McGregor also advised seeing “another doctor if you feel ignored.” Maybe you could even think about looking for a doctor who has a higher cultural background and who is able to “better understand your language and your point of view”.

MT